Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Sudan: UN must renew arms embargo amid persistent impunity and ongoing sexual violence

By Amnesty International
The United Nations Security Council must renew its arms embargo on the territory of South Sudan amid the state’s failure to ensure accountability for conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV) and to protect survivors, witnesses and judicial actors, Amnesty International said today in a new report. The report, “If you don’t cooperate, I’ll gun you down”: conflict-related […] The post South Sudan: UN must renew arms embargo amid persistent impunity and ongoing sexual violence appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


