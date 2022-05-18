Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How do the major parties compare on arts and cultural policy? We asked 5 experts

By Ben Eltham, Lecturer, School of Media, Film and Journalism, Monash University
Brendan Keogh, Senior Lecturer, Queensland University of Technology
Kirsten Stevens, Lecturer in Arts and Cultural Management, The University of Melbourne
Peter Tregear, Principal Fellow and Professor of Music, The University of Melbourne
Tully Barnett, Senior lecturer, Flinders University
Mentions of arts and cultural policy have been thin on the ground this election. The Coalition has not released any specific arts policies during the campaign, and Labor’s arts policies have only just been announced in the last week before everyone heads to the polls.

While arts isn’t one of the big talking points this election like health or climate…The Conversation


© The Conversation


