Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

First Nations people in the NT receive just 16% of the Medicare funding of an average Australian

By Stephen Duckett, Honorary Enterprise Professor, School of Population and Global Health, and Department of General Practice, The University of Melbourne
John Wakerman, Professor of Remote and Rural Health Services Research, Menzies School of Health Research
Paul Burgess, Adjunct assistant professor, Flinders University
Rus Nasir, Policy & Research Unit, Aboriginal Medical Services Alliance Northern Territory, Indigenous Knowledge
Yuejen Zhao, Senior Researcher, Flinders University
Share this article
NT residents receive approximately 30% less Medicare funding per capita than the national average. The gap is worse for First Nations Australians in the NT.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Wrong, Elon Musk: the big problem with free speech on platforms isn't censorship. It's the algorithms
~ The book that changed me: falling for Eve Babitz's Sex and Rage
~ GPs are abandoning bulk billing. What does this mean for affordable family medical care?
~ Ukraine: Executions, Torture During Russian Occupation
~ How do the major parties compare on arts and cultural policy? We asked 5 experts
~ Labor's lead narrows in three new national polls; and seat polls galore
~ Prompt and accurate information is vital in a pandemic – the climate and biodiversity crises demand the same urgency
~ Amnesty International and Fondation Botnar launch first large-scale Programme to help children and young people campaign for their digital rights
~ 3 questions to ask political candidates about sport and recreation services
~ Why Turkey isn't on board with Finland, Sweden joining NATO – and why that matters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter