First Nations people in the NT receive just 16% of the Medicare funding of an average Australian
By Stephen Duckett, Honorary Enterprise Professor, School of Population and Global Health, and Department of General Practice, The University of Melbourne
John Wakerman, Professor of Remote and Rural Health Services Research, Menzies School of Health Research
Paul Burgess, Adjunct assistant professor, Flinders University
Rus Nasir, Policy & Research Unit, Aboriginal Medical Services Alliance Northern Territory, Indigenous Knowledge
Yuejen Zhao, Senior Researcher, Flinders University
NT residents receive approximately 30% less Medicare funding per capita than the national average. The gap is worse for First Nations Australians in the NT.
- Tuesday, May 17, 2022