Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The book that changed me: falling for Eve Babitz's Sex and Rage

By Sally Breen, Senior Lecturer in Writing and Publishing, Griffith University
The old-fashioned Hollywood femme fatale leaps off the leopard skin rug to hijack the narrative in this lurid, avant-garde novel.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


