Human Rights Observatory

Labor's lead narrows in three new national polls; and seat polls galore

By Adrian Beaumont, Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
Late polls show a tightening on two-party preferred votes, but a slew of seat polls reveal just how close a lot of the contests will be on May 21.The Conversation


