Human Rights Observatory

Amnesty International and Fondation Botnar launch first large-scale Programme to help children and young people campaign for their digital rights

By Amnesty International
Six-year RIGHTS Click Programme will demand that children and young people’s voices are heard by policy-makers and technology companies Today, Amnesty International and Fondation Botnar are launching a six-year Programme enabling children and young people to co-create online platforms and other digital technologies that protect their rights – and their health and well-being. While it’s […] The post Amnesty International and Fondation Botnar launch first large-scale Programme to help children and young people campaign for their digital rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -


