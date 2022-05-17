Denying abortion access has a negative impact on children and families
By Charlie Rioux, Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Psychology, University of Manitoba
Leslie E. Roos, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology, University of Manitoba
Lianne Tomfohr-Madsen, Associate Professor, Department of Psychology, University of Calgary
Restricting abortion access has negative effects on parents, as well as children and families, including increased poverty, unemployment, pregnancy-related deaths and higher health risks in children.
© The Conversation
