Human Rights Observatory

Air of compromise: NZ's Emissions Reduction Plan reveals a climate budget that’s long on planning, short on strategy

By David Hall, Senior Lecturer in Social Sciences and Public Policy, Auckland University of Technology
Melody Meng, Research Fellow, Auckland University of Technology
Nina Ives, Climate change PhD student, Auckland University of Technology
The budget will reveal some extra spending, but the Emissions Reduction Plan still treats climate change as merely a scientific, technical problem – when it has been a political problem all along.The Conversation


