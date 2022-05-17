Tolerance.ca
Covering the economic crisis in Sri Lanka: The cost of pursuing journalism

By Raisa Wickrematunge
Journalists and media houses in Sri Lanka are facing many challenges covering the ongoing economic crisis and growing public protests; some newspapers have suspended publication and many journalists were injured.


© Global Voices -


