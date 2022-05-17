Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Artists organize to offer new visions for tackling climate change

By Melanie Kloetzel, Professor, Dance, School of Creative and Performing Arts, University of Calgary
Share this article
Climate artists can offer a vision of tangible networks, activities, behaviours and lifestyles that, rather than damaging the planet, support planetary — and personal — health and well-being.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Covering the economic crisis in Sri Lanka: The cost of pursuing journalism
~ The UK government wants to crack down on knife crime – research can tell us why young people start carrying weapons
~ Why families fight over inheritances – and how to avoid it
~ Cryptocurrency price collapse offers hope for slowing climate change – here's how
~ The Essex Serpent: the real myths, folklore and heroines inspired by the county
~ Inflation should be viewed as public enemy number 1: here's why
~ African scientists and technology could drive future black hole discoveries
~ Lebanese election sees significant gains for independent non-sectarian politicians
~ Georgia: Sentencing of pro-opposition media owner Nika Gvaramia a political motivated silencing of dissenting voice
~ Ukraine/Russia: The rights of Ukrainian prisoners of war from Azovstal must be respected
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter