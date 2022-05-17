Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cryptocurrency price collapse offers hope for slowing climate change – here's how

By Peter Howson, Senior Lecturer in International Development, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Share this article
Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin were meant to be used as digital cash. Instead, they’ve become popular as speculative investments. As well as being resource-intensive and inherently wasteful, cryptocurrencies are also incredibly volatile. Prices for the largest cryptocurrencies, bitcoin…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Covering the economic crisis in Sri Lanka: The cost of pursuing journalism
~ Artists organize to offer new visions for tackling climate change
~ The UK government wants to crack down on knife crime – research can tell us why young people start carrying weapons
~ Why families fight over inheritances – and how to avoid it
~ The Essex Serpent: the real myths, folklore and heroines inspired by the county
~ Inflation should be viewed as public enemy number 1: here's why
~ African scientists and technology could drive future black hole discoveries
~ Lebanese election sees significant gains for independent non-sectarian politicians
~ Georgia: Sentencing of pro-opposition media owner Nika Gvaramia a political motivated silencing of dissenting voice
~ Ukraine/Russia: The rights of Ukrainian prisoners of war from Azovstal must be respected
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter