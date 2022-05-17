Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

African scientists and technology could drive future black hole discoveries

By Roger Deane, Director: Wits Centre for Astrophysics; SKA Chair in Radio Astronomy, University of the Witwatersrand
Iniyan Natarajan, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Wits Centre for Astrophysics, University of the Witwatersrand
Astronomers have revealed the first image of the black hole at the centre of our galaxy, the Milky Way. The image was produced by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) Collaboration, an international team made up of over 300 scientists on five continents – including Africa.

Black holes were predicted by Albert Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity over a century ago. They…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


