Human Rights Observatory

Lebanese election sees significant gains for independent non-sectarian politicians

By John Nagle, Professor in Sociology, Queen's University Belfast
Tamirace Fakhoury, Associate Professor of Political Science, Aalborg University
Lebanese voters are signalling a desire for change, with Hezbollah and its allies losing ground across the country in a parliamentary election.

Just as the recent election in Northern Ireland brought a boost for the non-sectarian Alliance Party, Lebanon’s election saw significant gains for political representatives untethered…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


