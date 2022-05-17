How filling the UK's unused land with fruit and veg could help make us and our environment healthier - and help fight inequality
By Jess Davies, Chair Professor in Sustainability, Lancaster University
Charlotte Hardman, Senior Lecturer in Psychology of Appetite and Obesity, University of Liverpool
Sofia Kourmpetli, Lecturer in Plant Sciences, Cranfield University
Communities should have a right to improve the unloved public spaces around them by growing fruit and vegetables, according to a new campaign that’s calling for a “right to grow” law in the UK.
This law, akin to the Countryside & Rights of Way Act that first gave the public the right to roam across parts of Britain’s countryside in 2000, aims to get local councils and landowners…
- Tuesday, May 17, 2022