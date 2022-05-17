Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Central Asia’s fears of rising militancy in Afghanistan as Moscow invades Ukraine

By Zhar Zardykhan
Share this article
Since the Taliban takeover in August 2021, the three Central Asian states that border Afghanistan intended to defend their borders through security reinforcement and diplomacy, primarily relying on Russian initiatives.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Five independent journalists who have impacted Cuba
~ Word from The Hill: Five seats to watch on Saturday night, and getting the hang of a hung parliament
~ More maths testing could be good for primary schoolchildren – if done in the right way
~ Birth control: what to expect if you choose to come off it
~ When roads become rivers: forming a Plan B can stop people driving into floodwaters
~ Elections used to be about costings. Here's what's changed
~ Below the Line: A Facebook executive explains the last-minute election battle on social media – podcast
~ How does Australia's voting system work?
~ Armenia/Azerbaijan: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict caused decades of misery for older people – new reports
~ Will the budget be another missed opportunity to get more New Zealanders out of their cars?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter