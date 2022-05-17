Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

More maths testing could be good for primary schoolchildren – if done in the right way

By Kinga Morsanyi, Senior Lecturer in Mathematical Cognition, Loughborough University
Share this article
Recently published UK government plans proposed that by 2030, 90% of children leaving primary school in England should reach the expected standards in reading, writing and maths, compared with 65% in 2019.

As part of efforts to achieve this, the government is introducing more testing. In June 2022, year four pupils (aged eight to nine) must take a multiplication tables check. This means that, for mathematics,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Five independent journalists who have impacted Cuba
~ Central Asia’s fears of rising militancy in Afghanistan as Moscow invades Ukraine
~ Word from The Hill: Five seats to watch on Saturday night, and getting the hang of a hung parliament
~ Birth control: what to expect if you choose to come off it
~ When roads become rivers: forming a Plan B can stop people driving into floodwaters
~ Elections used to be about costings. Here's what's changed
~ Below the Line: A Facebook executive explains the last-minute election battle on social media – podcast
~ How does Australia's voting system work?
~ Armenia/Azerbaijan: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict caused decades of misery for older people – new reports
~ Will the budget be another missed opportunity to get more New Zealanders out of their cars?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter