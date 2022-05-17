Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How does Australia's voting system work?

By Malcolm Mackerras, Distinguished Fellow, PM Glynn Institute, Australian Catholic University
Share this article
As you head to your local polling place this Saturday, or cast your ballot in an early vote, it’s worth pondering: how does Australia’s voting system really work, anyway?

The fundamentals of our electoral system have been shaped by democratic values enshrined in Australia’s Constitution and pragmatic decisions made by federal politicians since 1901.

I’ve been studying elections and electoral systems for some 65 years.

Here’s what you need to know to understand how the vote you cast this election fits into the bigger picture.

How long are politicians’…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -



More
~ When roads become rivers: forming a Plan B can stop people driving into floodwaters
~ Elections used to be about costings. Here's what's changed
~ Below the Line: A Facebook executive explains the last-minute election battle on social media – podcast
~ Armenia/Azerbaijan: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict caused decades of misery for older people – new reports
~ Will the budget be another missed opportunity to get more New Zealanders out of their cars?
~ Why Morrison's ‘can-do’ capitalism and conservative masculinity may not be cutting through anymore
~ Labor's health package won't 'strengthen' Medicare unless it includes these 3 things
~ Collapse of negotiations with care workers shows little has changed in how the government views the work of women
~ The Russian invasion of Ukraine made everyone nervous, upending trade patterns for exporting countries like New Zealand
~ North Korea Acknowledges Health Crisis amid Covid-19 Outbreak
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter