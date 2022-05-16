Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

North Korea Acknowledges Health Crisis amid Covid-19 Outbreak

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A first-ever government-released photograph showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wearing a mask, during a visit to a pharmacy in Pyongyang, North Korea on May 15, 2022.  © 2022 Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP   Last Friday, North Korean officials made an unprecedented admission regarding the country’s Covid-19 health crisis and reported a Covid-19 case for the very first time. In a rare instance of allowing government-run media to report negative news, officials announced that an unspecified “fever” was spreading “explosively” in the country,…


© Human Rights Watch -


