Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Learning from Indigenous knowledge holders on the state and future of wild Pacific salmon

By Andrea Reid, Assistant Professor, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, University of British Columbia
Pacific salmon are far more than just food for many Indigenous Peoples across the Pacific Rim. They are part of traditions that go back thousands of years, such as the First Salmon Ceremony — a celebration to welcome salmon back from their journey into the ocean, and to pay them respect.

Like my Nation, the Nisga'a Nation on the British Columbia North Coast, many cultures identify as Salmon People. We view salmon as relatives,…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


