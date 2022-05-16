Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'The relation between politics and culture is clear and real': how Gough Whitlam centred artists in his 1972 campaign

By Jenny Hocking, Emeritus Professor, Monash University
Share this article
Cultural policy has scarcely featured in the 2022 campaign – when Whitlam campaigned in 1972, the arts were centre stage.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ North Korea Acknowledges Health Crisis amid Covid-19 Outbreak
~ Farm vehicles are now heavier than most dinosaurs – here’s why that’s a problem
~ Learning from Indigenous knowledge holders on the state and future of wild Pacific salmon
~ Youth-oriented comics with LGBTQ+ positive characters are busting binaries
~ What is the Lag BaOmer pilgrimage?
~ Digital inequality: why can I enter your building – but your website shows me the door?
~ How NZ could become a world leader in decarbonisation using forestry and geothermal technology
~ Class, queerness and illness in the ‘post-crisis’ era: rewriting the narrative of HIV
~ Got COVID again? Your symptoms may be milder, but this won't always be the case
~ In a year of endless floods, why isn't disaster governance front and centre in the election campaign?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter