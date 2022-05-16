Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How NZ could become a world leader in decarbonisation using forestry and geothermal technology

By David Dempsey, Senior lecturer, University of Canterbury
Karan Titus, PhD Student, University of Canterbury
Rebecca Peer, Lecturer, University of Canterbury
Our research shows NZ’s potential to burn forestry waste and capture the emissions in geothermal wells. But we’ll need new partnerships between power generators, manufacturers and the forestry sector.The Conversation


