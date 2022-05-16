Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In a year of endless floods, why isn't disaster governance front and centre in the election campaign?

By Markus A. Höllerer, Professor in Organization and Management, UNSW Sydney
Graham Dwyer, Course Director, Centre for Social Impact, Swinburne University of Technology, Swinburne University of Technology
Jaco Fourie, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, UNSW Sydney
Paul Spee, Associate Professor in Strategic Management, The University of Queensland
The federal election presents an opportunity to promote plans for improving national disaster governance and resilience. But the silence on these issues in political debates has been remarkable.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


