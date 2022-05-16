In a year of endless floods, why isn't disaster governance front and centre in the election campaign?
By Markus A. Höllerer, Professor in Organization and Management, UNSW Sydney
Graham Dwyer, Course Director, Centre for Social Impact, Swinburne University of Technology, Swinburne University of Technology
Jaco Fourie, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, UNSW Sydney
Paul Spee, Associate Professor in Strategic Management, The University of Queensland
The federal election presents an opportunity to promote plans for improving national disaster governance and resilience. But the silence on these issues in political debates has been remarkable.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 16, 2022