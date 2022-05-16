State of the states: six politics experts take us around Australia in the final week of the campaign
By Paul Williams, Associate Professor, Griffith University, Griffith University
John Phillimore, Executive Director, John Curtin Institute of Public Policy, Curtin University
Mark Rolfe, Honorary lecturer, School of Social Sciences, UNSW Sydney
Michael Lester, Casual Academic, University of Tasmania
Rob Manwaring, Associate Professor, Politics and Public Policy, Flinders University
Zareh Ghazarian, Senior Lecturer, School of Social Sciences, Monash University
In the first week of the campaign we journeyed around the country with a team of politics experts. Now we retrace our steps to look at what’s happened since.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 16, 2022