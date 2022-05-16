Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why Emmanuel Macron's peace efforts with Vladimir Putin are probably pointless

By Deborah de Lange, Associate Professor, Global Management Studies, Toronto Metropolitan University
New research on diplomacy and backroom bargaining suggests diplomatic efforts are unlikely to be successful with Vladimir Putin. That’s why Emmanuel Macron’s diplomacy attempts aren’t working.The Conversation


