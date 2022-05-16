Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grooming: an expert explains what it is and how to identify it

By Michelle McManus, Head of Criminal Justice, Liverpool John Moores University
Share this article
The word “grooming” has become synonymous with sexual abuse of children. High-profile cases such as the allegations by cyclist Bradley Wiggins have raised public awareness of how grooming can go unnoticed. To stop grooming before it takes place, we have to fully understand what it is and how it happens – a difficult task for such a complex and wide-ranging concept.

According to ex-FBI…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Children's physical activity dropped during COVID lockdowns but didn't bounce back – new UK research
~ Hepatitis spike in children linked to dogs – but the evidence is weak
~ ‘You can’t even talk English, so don’t talk!’ How linguistic racism impacts immigrants in the UK
~ Dementia: the quality of your night's sleep can affect symptoms the next day – new research
~ Ethnic poverty: dividing and excluding people keeps them poor
~ Heat and health: Dar es Salaam's informal settlements need help
~ Social media can be a force for good in a crisis: lessons from Lagos
~ Xenophobia does not tell the full story of migration in South Africa
~ Kenya's judiciary can break the cycle of electoral violence -- if it's independent
~ South Africa's COVID school closures hit girls hard -- but they showed resilience too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter