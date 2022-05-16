Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethnic poverty: dividing and excluding people keeps them poor

By Tolu Olarewaju, Lecturer in Management, Keele University
Although there is strength in diversity, members of ethnic groups in power distributing resources to members of their ethnic group at the expense of national growth entrench poverty in Africa.The Conversation


