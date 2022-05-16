Social media can be a force for good in a crisis: lessons from Lagos
By Tolullah Oni, Clinical Senior Research Associate, MRC Epidemiology Unit, University of Cambridge
Camaren Peter, Associate Professor, Allan Gray Centre for Values-Based Leadership, GSB, UCT; Executive Head,Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change, University of Cape Town
In times of crisis, it is especially crucial that governments share accurate, up to date information with their citizens. Social media can play an important role in disseminating urgent information.
At its simplest, for instance, it allows people to mark themselves as “safe” after natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods, tsunamis, or during terrorist attacks and insurgencies.
Social media platforms can also be used to share critically important information about disaster management. And it’s a powerful tool for authorities to tackle misinformation and disinformation…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 16, 2022