Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Social media can be a force for good in a crisis: lessons from Lagos

By Tolullah Oni, Clinical Senior Research Associate, MRC Epidemiology Unit, University of Cambridge
Camaren Peter, Associate Professor, Allan Gray Centre for Values-Based Leadership, GSB, UCT; Executive Head,Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change, University of Cape Town
Share this article
In times of crisis, it is especially crucial that governments share accurate, up to date information with their citizens. Social media can play an important role in disseminating urgent information.

At its simplest, for instance, it allows people to mark themselves as “safe” after natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods, tsunamis, or during terrorist attacks and insurgencies.

Social media platforms can also be used to share critically important information about disaster management. And it’s a powerful tool for authorities to tackle misinformation and disinformation…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Children's physical activity dropped during COVID lockdowns but didn't bounce back – new UK research
~ Grooming: an expert explains what it is and how to identify it
~ Hepatitis spike in children linked to dogs – but the evidence is weak
~ ‘You can’t even talk English, so don’t talk!’ How linguistic racism impacts immigrants in the UK
~ Dementia: the quality of your night's sleep can affect symptoms the next day – new research
~ Ethnic poverty: dividing and excluding people keeps them poor
~ Heat and health: Dar es Salaam's informal settlements need help
~ Xenophobia does not tell the full story of migration in South Africa
~ Kenya's judiciary can break the cycle of electoral violence -- if it's independent
~ South Africa's COVID school closures hit girls hard -- but they showed resilience too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter