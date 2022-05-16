Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Xenophobia does not tell the full story of migration in South Africa

By Shannon Morreira, Associate Professor, University of Cape Town
Tamuka Chekero, PhD Candidate in Anthropology, University of Cape Town
Share this article
Despite regular incidents of anti-migrant violence, peaceful and mutually beneficial relationships between South Africans and migrants can and do exist.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Children's physical activity dropped during COVID lockdowns but didn't bounce back – new UK research
~ Grooming: an expert explains what it is and how to identify it
~ Hepatitis spike in children linked to dogs – but the evidence is weak
~ ‘You can’t even talk English, so don’t talk!’ How linguistic racism impacts immigrants in the UK
~ Dementia: the quality of your night's sleep can affect symptoms the next day – new research
~ Ethnic poverty: dividing and excluding people keeps them poor
~ Heat and health: Dar es Salaam's informal settlements need help
~ Social media can be a force for good in a crisis: lessons from Lagos
~ Kenya's judiciary can break the cycle of electoral violence -- if it's independent
~ South Africa's COVID school closures hit girls hard -- but they showed resilience too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter