Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya's judiciary can break the cycle of electoral violence -- if it's independent

By John Mukum Mbaku, Professor, Weber State University
Kenya is no stranger to highly contested elections, including those pervaded by political and ethnic violence.

When there is no finality to elections, or if some parties refuse to accept the official results, the process cannot support democracy. It does not produce a legitimate government with a right to exercise power and the ability to meet the needs of all citizens.

As Kenya heads to the polls in August 2022, it’s important to consider what role the…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


