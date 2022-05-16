Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ghana's high school system sets many students up for failure: it needs a rethink

By David Baidoo-Anu, PhD Candidate, Queen's University, Ontario
Kenneth Gyamerah, PhD Candidate, Queen's University, Ontario
Timothy Chanimbe, PhD Candidate, Hong Kong Baptist University
Share this article
Around the world, educational research has found that students’ achievement and experiences largely depend on which school they attend and the resources available to support learning. Educational policies mostly determine the distribution of resources to schools and a student’s choice of school could be limited by these policies.

In Ghana, secondary schools are grouped into categories based on their performance in the West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination. This is a school-leaving exam that grade 12 students take before progressing to tertiary institutions. Some schools…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Children's physical activity dropped during COVID lockdowns but didn't bounce back – new UK research
~ Grooming: an expert explains what it is and how to identify it
~ Hepatitis spike in children linked to dogs – but the evidence is weak
~ ‘You can’t even talk English, so don’t talk!’ How linguistic racism impacts immigrants in the UK
~ Dementia: the quality of your night's sleep can affect symptoms the next day – new research
~ Ethnic poverty: dividing and excluding people keeps them poor
~ Heat and health: Dar es Salaam's informal settlements need help
~ Social media can be a force for good in a crisis: lessons from Lagos
~ Xenophobia does not tell the full story of migration in South Africa
~ Kenya's judiciary can break the cycle of electoral violence -- if it's independent
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter