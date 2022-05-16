Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Senegal is decolonising its heritage and re-imagining an African future

By Ferdinand de Jong, Associate Professor in Anthropology, University of East Anglia
Senegal’s colonial heritage has been interpreted to conceive an African future, turning colonial heritage into an archive of a possible Afrotopia.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


