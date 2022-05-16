Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

LGBTI refugees seeking protection in Kenya struggle to survive in a hostile environment

By Kate Pincock, Researcher, Overseas Development Institute
Kenya is now the second biggest refugee hosting country in Africa. Of its over half a million refugees, over a thousand from neighbouring African states have sought asylum on the basis of persecution over their sexual orientation or gender identity.

For instance, approximately 400 asylum claims by Ugandans were registered with the UN’s refugee agency (UNHCR) Kenya between 2014…The Conversation


