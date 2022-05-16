Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

#JusticeForSheila highlights the precarious lives of queer people in Kenya

By Awino Okech, Associate professor in political sociology, SOAS, University of London
Kenya is one of 32 countries in Africa that criminalise homosexuality. People who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) are frequently stigmatised, shamed and assaulted. The hashtags calling for action against the murder of queer people – like the most recent #JusticeForSheila – continue to trend on social media. We asked gender studies professor Awino Okech to tell us about…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


