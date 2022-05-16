Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Considering an IUD but worried about pain during insertion? Here’s what to expect

By Deborah Bateson, Clinical Associate Professor, Discipline of Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Neonatology, University of Sydney
Kathleen McNamee, Adjunct Senior Lecturer, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Monash University
Intrauterine devices (IUDs) are small T-shaped plastic devices containing either copper or a low dose of progestogen hormone. Lasting five to ten years, they provide highly effective contraception and are chosen by increasing numbers of users of all ages from adolescence to perimenopause.

The main device sold in Australia is the Mirena Hormonal IUD, which is also used to manage heavy periods…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


