Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

If the polls are right, he may soon be the next Australian prime minister. So who is Anthony Albanese?

By Paul Strangio, Professor of Politics, Monash University
Share this article
Unlike many politicians, Albanese does not appear to harbour a sense of entitlement to the top job - and his journey there has been a long one.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Hook-ups, pansexuals and holy connection: love in the time of millennials and Generation Z
~ Humans have big plans for mining in space – but there are many things holding us back
~ Australia risks relying on Pfizer and Moderna for its COVID vaccines. 3 ways to break free
~ No, Mr Morrison. Minority government need not create 'chaos' – it might finally drag Australia to a responsible climate policy
~ Labor's pledge to properly pay women and care workers is a start, but it won't be easy
~ 'His beating heart is a focus group': what makes Scott Morrison tick?
~ More mass shootings are happening at grocery stores – 13% of shooters are motivated by racial hatred, criminologists find
~ Blasphemy in Nigeria's legal systems: an explainer
~ View from The Hill: Scott Morrison tells Liberal launch 'I'm just warming up', as he pitches on home ownership
~ Canada needs to stop wasting the talent of skilled immigrants
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter