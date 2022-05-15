Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Blasphemy in Nigeria's legal systems: an explainer

By AbdulRazzaq A. Alaro, Professor of Islamic Law, University of Ilorin
A court in Kano, northern Nigeria, recently convicted an atheist for making social media posts it found to be blasphemous against Islam. After a lengthy trial, Mubarak Bala pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 24 years in prison. The Conversation Africa’s Wale Fatade asked Islamic law expert AbdulRazzaq Alaro to explain the judgement.

Is blasphemy a criminal offence in Nigeria?


Blasphemy is an offence under sharia (Islamic law). Sharia law…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


