Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada needs to stop wasting the talent of skilled immigrants

By Gabriela Novotna, Associate Professor of Social Work, University of Regina
Marina Morgenshtern, Assistant Professor, Social Work, Trent University
Share this article
Neoliberal democracies across the world have looked up to Canada as a leader in economically driven immigration.

The merit-based immigration system was used to fill labour market shortages and has…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ View from The Hill: Scott Morrison tells Liberal launch 'I'm just warming up', as he pitches on home ownership
~ Canada's premiers are missing a real chance to fix our ailing health-care system
~ Friendships end for many reasons, including differences exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic
~ To reduce corporate emissions, CEOs need to be bold risk takers
~ The right to transportation should be a key issue in the Ontario election
~ Big infrastructure projects on the continent should work for everyone
~ The Wentworth Project: 'Soft' voters say Spender out-campaigning Sharma but some still weighing decision
~ Kenya's fuel crisis: how the country's subsidy system works
~ Podcast: The state of press freedom
~ Labor retains large Newspoll lead but Albanese's ratings fall; special poll gives Labor clear House majority
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter