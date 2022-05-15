Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Friendships end for many reasons, including differences exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic

By Beverley Fehr, Professor, Social Psychology, University of Winnipeg
Friendships can end for many reasons, like a betrayal of trust or changing circumstances. The pandemic has highlighted fundamental belief differences between people, which has affected relationships.The Conversation


