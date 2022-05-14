Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Wentworth Project: 'Soft' voters say Spender out-campaigning Sharma but some still weighing decision

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
The battles in the most high-profile teal seats have become nail-biters as some “soft” voters in these previously safe Liberal heartland electorates are leaving their decisions until very late.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Kenya's fuel crisis: how the country's subsidy system works
~ Podcast: The state of press freedom
~ Labor retains large Newspoll lead but Albanese's ratings fall; special poll gives Labor clear House majority
~ Enforcing unprecedented subpoenas for GOP lawmakers turns on complex legal precedent going back centuries
~ Honduras Recognizes Its Responsibility in Trans Killing
~ Showing you're stressed may make you more likeable – new research
~ Antibiotics can lead to life-threatening fungal infection because of disruption to the gut microbiome – new study
~ Walking is a state of mind – it can teach you so much about where you are
~ Cryptocurrencies: why they've crashed and what it could mean for their future
~ Rio Police Tear Down Memorial about Police Violence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter