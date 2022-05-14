Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Podcast: The state of press freedom

By Ameya Nagarajan
Share this article
This week, we head to China, India, Colombia, Indonesia and Serbia to hear from journalists and researchers about what challenges the media faces in those countries.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Labor retains large Newspoll lead but Albanese's ratings fall; special poll gives Labor clear House majority
~ Enforcing unprecedented subpoenas for GOP lawmakers turns on complex legal precedent going back centuries
~ Honduras Recognizes Its Responsibility in Trans Killing
~ Showing you're stressed may make you more likeable – new research
~ Antibiotics can lead to life-threatening fungal infection because of disruption to the gut microbiome – new study
~ Walking is a state of mind – it can teach you so much about where you are
~ Cryptocurrencies: why they've crashed and what it could mean for their future
~ Rio Police Tear Down Memorial about Police Violence
~ The UK's plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda raise four red flags
~ South Africa's state capture commission nears its end after four years. Was it worth it?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter