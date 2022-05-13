Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Honduras Recognizes Its Responsibility in Trans Killing

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Rosa Hernández, mother of Vicky Hernández, holding a picture of her daughter. © Red Lésbica Cattrachas “We recognize before the international community, the Honduran people, and the family of Vicky Hernández, the responsibility of the Honduran state in the events that led to her death,” President Xiomara Castro said on May 9. Vicky Hernández, a trans woman, sex worker, and activist with trans rights group Unidad Color Rosa was killed in San Pedro Sula in June 2009 during a military coup. In 2012, Cattrachas Lesbian Network, a Honduran LGBT rights organization, filed…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


