Human Rights Observatory

Showing you're stressed may make you more likeable – new research

By Jamie Whitehouse, Research Fellow, Department of Psychology, Nottingham Trent University
Humans behave in strange ways. We readily reveal our inner feelings during moments of weakness, which doesn’t seem like the smart thing to do.

Just by observing someone’s behaviour, we can tell when they are in pain, frustrated or upset. Surely the best strategy is to try and conceal weakness? Why run the risk of being taken advantage of?

Many other animals rarely show visible behaviour changes when they are struggling. Vets and animal carers have to rely on cues such as changes in blood pressure, heart…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


