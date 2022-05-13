Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Antibiotics can lead to life-threatening fungal infection because of disruption to the gut microbiome – new study

By Rebecca A. Drummond, Fellow, Immunology and Immunotherapy, University of Birmingham
Share this article
Fungal infections kill around the same number of people each year as tuberculosis. They mostly take hold in people who are vulnerable because they have a defective immune system caused by an underlying disease, such as cancer, or a viral infection, such as HIV or COVID. Our new study shows that antibiotics can cause immune system defects that increase the risk of dangerous fungal infections.
The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Showing you're stressed may make you more likeable – new research
~ Walking is a state of mind – it can teach you so much about where you are
~ Cryptocurrencies: why they've crashed and what it could mean for their future
~ Rio Police Tear Down Memorial about Police Violence
~ The UK's plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda raise four red flags
~ South Africa's state capture commission nears its end after four years. Was it worth it?
~ Tokyo Vice reminds me of my experience with the yakuza in Japan
~ How to brainstorm brilliant ideas in teams – without sliding into 'groupthink'
~ Abortion funds are in the spotlight with the likely end of Roe v. Wade – 3 findings about what they do
~ What is 'personhood'? The ethics question that needs a closer look in abortion debates
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter