Human Rights Observatory

Moon Knight – an Egyptologist on how the series gets the gods right

By Claire Gilmour, Museum Collections Care, Lecturer and PhD Candidate, University of Bristol
Marvel’s Moon Knight follows Steven Grant who, despite living quietly as a museum gift shop employee, finds himself drawn into the strange world of Egyptian gods. He discovers that he has other personalities – mainly Marc Spector, a human vessel who is being used to carry out the will of the moon god, Khonshu.

Steven and Marc (both played by Oscar Isaac) struggle to work together to defeat the plans of Khonshu’s former host, Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke), who is leading the followers of another god, Ammit.

Part of the fun of watching adaptations of Ancient Egypt for me is…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


