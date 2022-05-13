Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Three imperial policies that still influence life in Britain today

By Hunter Harris, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in the City of London and the History of Slavery, University of Oxford
Share this article
From the tax we pay to the wine we drink, many policies in Britain today have their roots in imperialism.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about
~ For Russians living abroad and denouncing Ukraine's invasion, a new flag symbolizes opposition to Putin
~ 'I can't think of a more timely painting': Blak Douglas’s Moby Dickens is a deserving winner of the 2022 Archibald Prize
~ Below the Line: What might happen to the major party that loses the election? – podcast
~ Jamaica's Barbara Gloudon, a giant of journalism and theatre, passes away at 87
~ Hong Kong: Prominent Democracy Advocates Arrested
~ Could we learn to love slugs and snails in our gardens?
~ We all lose when charities compete with each other. They should join forces
~ VIDEO: The penultimate week: all about wages, debates and Deves
~ Bosses listened to their workers about how e-commerce should work during the pandemic. That should continue.
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter