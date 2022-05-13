Tolerance.ca
For Russians living abroad and denouncing Ukraine's invasion, a new flag symbolizes opposition to Putin

By Filip Noubel
Russians living abroad and opposing Putin's policies and the invasion of Ukraine are coming together under a redesigned Russian flag that embodies the refusal of imperialism and violence.


