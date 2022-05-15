'I can't think of a more timely painting': Blak Douglas’s Moby Dickens is a deserving winner of the 2022 Archibald Prize
By Joanna Mendelssohn, Principal Fellow (Hon), Victorian College of the Arts, University of Melbourne. Editor in Chief, Design and Art of Australia Online, The University of Melbourne
This year’s winning Archibald Prize portrait, Moby Dickens by Blak Douglas, encapsulates the justifiable rage felt by people living in flooded Bundjalung country
