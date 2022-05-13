Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We all lose when charities compete with each other. They should join forces

By David Waller, Associate Professor, University of Technology Sydney
Phillip Morgan, Associate lecturer, University of Newcastle
You want to help Ukrainians in need. Should you donate to UNICEF, UNHCR, Red Cross, World Vision, Caritas, Save the Children or some other charitable organisation?

There are so many charities, and charitable causes, to choose from.

Australia, for example, has more than 57,500 registered charities (for a population of 25 million). The UK (population 67…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


