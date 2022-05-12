Tolerance.ca
Baby oysters follow the crackling sound of snapping shrimp

By Brittany Williams, PhD Candidate, University of Adelaide
Dominic McAfee, Postdoctoral researcher, marine ecology, University of Adelaide
Sean Connell, Professor, Ecology, University of Adelaide
Though oysters may be brainless bivalves, they can “hear” and swim towards attractive sounds of the sea.

We played the crackling sound of snapping shrimp, which indicates a healthy reef, to baby oysters using underwater speakers. We discovered the oysters swim towards the sound.

This opens the possibility of playing marine sounds to attract oysters to reef restoration projects, accelerating their recovery.


