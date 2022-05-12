Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How to grow plants on the moon – new study

By Monica Grady, Professor of Planetary and Space Sciences, The Open University
What do you need to make your garden grow? As well as plenty of sunshine alternating with gentle showers of rain – and busy bees and butterflies to pollinate the plants – you need good, rich soil to provide essential minerals. But imagine you had no rich soil, or showers of rain, or bees and butterflies. And the sunshine was either too harsh and direct or absent – causing freezing temperatures.

Could plants grow in such an environment – and, if so, which ones? This is the question that colonists on the Moon (and Mars) would have to tackle if (or when) human exploration of our planetary…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


